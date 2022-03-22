Charles ‘Chuck’ Carroll laid to rest; friends and family celebrate life

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since the beginning of the year, WSAZ has been investigating the disappearance and death of Charles “Chuck” Carroll who went missing Dec. 30, 2021, from Cabell Huntington Hospital after being taken by ambulance from an assisted living facility.

He was reported missing six days later.

Carroll’s body was later found in an outbuilding, just blocks away from Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Carroll was laid to rest Friday, March 18 in a small, intimate ceremony. Friends in Ravenswood, though, gathered in a much greater number to celebrate the life of their friend.

Through tears, smiles, and lots of talk about football, nearly 100 friends celebrated the life of Charles “Chuck” Carroll at the North United Methodist Church in Ravenswood on March 19.

The Rev. Chris Skeens said, “We talk about Chuck and how kind and how friendly he was and that’s true, but let me tell you something when he got the football he was tenacious. He moved! He moved!”

The celebration of life was streamed by a fellow Ravenswood High School classmate, Frank Nester, so those far and wide could attend even if they weren’t able to be there in person.

Friends shared the celebration of Chuck’s life with WSAZ as well.

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said. People will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. Our friend Chuck Carroll always made people feel welcome, important, and valued. He was kind, a great athlete and always a gentleman,” said Chuck’s friend, Debbie Holmes.

Carroll was laid to rest in a small ceremony on Friday, March 18 at a cemetery in Huntington with his sister, cousins, and a close friend present.

Carroll’s sister, Brenda Lee, tells WSAZ that Chuck is now at rest next to his grandparents, where he would want to be.

Many members of the 1969 class of Ravenswood High School celebrated Chuck’s life the following day by sharing stories, memories, and pictures.

“Chuck didn’t expect everyone to be exactly like him. He didn’t want that. He wanted everyone to be their own unique note that makes up the chord that harmonizes the class of 1969 Ravenswood, West Virginia,” said Rev. Skeens.

A gathering of so many who cared for a brother and friends - now gone.

“Goodbye, Chuck,” said Lee.

Donations were taken by the 1969 Class of Ravenswood High School. Holmes tells WSAZ with the money raised Carroll’s family was able to pay for all of the expenses related to his funeral, burial, and grave marker.

Carroll’s autopsy report has not been released. WSAZ will continue to keep checking and update information when it becomes available.

WSAZ has also learned the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification is conducting a survey at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.