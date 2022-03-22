COVID-19 W.Va. | 9 additional deaths, 90 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 22, 2022, there are currently 508 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 9 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,660 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year old female from Berkeley County, a 91-year old male from Putnam County, an 82-year old male from Taylor County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old female from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, and an 89-year old female from Harrison County.

Only one county is color-coded yellow on the state’s County Alert System Tuesday.

The rest of the state is color-coded green, indicating low infection rates.

As of Tuesday, 198 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 60 have been admitted to the ICU and 35 are on ventilators.

There are currently two pediatric COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the state.

According to the DHHR, there have been 12,978 reported cases of the Delta variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (25), Boone (4), Braxton (14), Brooke (2), Cabell (33), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (4), Gilmer (0), Grant (5), Greenbrier (25), Hampshire (5), Hancock (5), Hardy (0), Harrison (17), Jackson (5), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (30), Lewis (3), Lincoln (8), Logan (7), Marion (20), Marshall (7), Mason (5), McDowell (19), Mercer (36), Mineral (4), Mingo (7), Monongalia (28), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (9), Ohio (7), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (12), Raleigh (23), Randolph (1), Ritchie (4), Roane (3), Summers (8), Taylor (9), Tucker (6), Tyler (0), Upshur (10), Wayne (7), Webster (8), Wetzel (6), Wirt (0), Wood (25), Wyoming (8). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

65 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

56 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

406,540 West Virginians have gotten a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

