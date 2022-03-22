Cpl. Jacob Moore remembered for bravery and service

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four marines were killed in a NATO military training exercise Friday in Norway. The crash happened during a training flight, south of Bodo, in support of Exercise Cold Response.

The victims included Cpl. Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. The Boyd County High School graduate enlisted in the U.S. Marines in August 2018. He was stationed in North Carolina.

His decorations include the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

Corporal Moore was in Norway along with 30,000 other soldiers from 27 countries for NATO’s Cold Response exercises. Every two years, NATO service members travel to the edge of the Arctic Circle to train in Northern Scandinavia’s frozen wilderness.

Initial reports indicated the aircraft was missing. Then several agonizing hours passed with no updates.

“We just didn’t know for sure and we just kept praying that they were all together taking care of themselves because they were in a really remote spot,” said his father, Mike Moore.

His mother Michelle says as soon as the news broke, she knew in her heart Jacob was gone.

“God laid it on my heart that I knew, he was in heaven and I knew, that was him,” she said. “God saying ‘he’s with me now.’”

Jacob’s family wants him remembered as a sweet, loving son who made an emphasis on putting others first.

“I never in the world thought I’d see two marines standing at my door at two in the morning,” said Michael. “You’ve seen it in the movies and just to happen to you, you lose it,” said Michelle.

Before heading off to boot camp, his mom wanted them to share in a special and memorable experience. So they went skydiving.

Each day he was away at basic training, she kept in touch.

“I made sure everyday I got to the mailbox and sent my daily letter,” she said.

His family tells WSAZ that Jacob used to sneak up behind his mom in the kitchen and pick her up and swing her around in the air. He was always goofing off with his sister, Hannah, sending her videos and sharing new music.

The two were inseparable and only two years apart in age.

Grandfather Mike Steele served in the Army. To the family, he’s papa. But to Jacob, he was inspiration.

“I served my country, he served his country, but he died for his country,” he said. “We need to honor that boy so much; he’s just a good human being.”

His parents grateful to those who worked for several days to help recover the missing marines.

“Risking their lives, we want to show our gratitude,” they said. “To be able to get our son out of there. Avalanches, snowstorm, hiking out there. If they were here, I’d thank every single one of them.”

“That’s just one more piece of closure, to knowing that he’s getting to come home,” said Michelle.

Jacob and his girlfriend were getting ready to move in together.

“Then Savannah come into his life,” Michael said. “That was a special story; he just fell in love with her. They had such plans.”

“He went a long time without a girlfriend, and I think God just brought them together at that last minute so he could die with that love in his heart,” said Michelle.

The family says they appreciate the outpouring of support and they will continue to lean on the cross and each other.

They’d like to see Jacob receive every honor and accolade he deserves.

Michael and Michelle visited the U.S. Marines museum in Quantico and say they plan to return and pay tribute to their son.

“I think they had a lot of memorials, and I think he should be in there. One day, we will go back and our boy will have his.”

Young Jacob Moore grew up loving Legos, playing video games and dressing up in military attire.

He died a valiant brave hero, serving his country and always taking care of others, before himself.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., spoke on the Senate floor Monday, paying respects to the Moore family.

“I want to take a moment to mourn this great loss and salute Corporal Moore’s service to our country,” McConell said. “We will never forget Corporal Moore’s service and sacrifice in defense of America’s safety and freedom. We are thinking of and praying for his family at this terribly difficult time.”

Catlettsburg and the city of Ashland have announced that all flags will be flown at half-staff in his honor until internment.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.