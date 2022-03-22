Crews battle house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire Tuesday on Leon Street.

Dispatchers say the call came in just before 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. There was a report on an explosion but crews say the sound was from the house catching fire.

According to fire department officials, the house was vacant and all utilities were off at the time of the fire. There appears to have been vagrants near the home based on the amount of trash around the structure, officials say.

The fire is under control at this time and crews are working to keep it contained.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

