Advertisement

Crews battle house fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire Tuesday on Leon Street.

Dispatchers say the call came in just before 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. There was a report on an explosion but crews say the sound was from the house catching fire.

According to fire department officials, the house was vacant and all utilities were off at the time of the fire. There appears to have been vagrants near the home based on the amount of trash around the structure, officials say.

The fire is under control at this time and crews are working to keep it contained.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for more details.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12th Street (green) bridge carrying US 23S/US 52 across the Ohio River from Ohio to...
Bridge to Ashland, Rt. 52 East reopens following tractor-tractor crash
The southbound lanes of Rt. 35 are closed early Monday morning after two semis crashed.
Rt. 35 closed after two semis crash
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash
Early morning pursuit ends with one man under arrest.
One arrested after police pursuit
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
Police: two shot after argument inside bar

Latest News

Charleston fire
Vacant house fire in Charleston
Troopers say an argument broke out along New Camp Road
Troopers searching for suspect in shooting investigation
Commissioners say to avoid raising property taxes, they've put a half-a-percent sales tax levy...
Residents concerned over proposed location of new jail
Personality traits to get the job
Personality traits to get the job