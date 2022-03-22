Advertisement

Honoring Cpl. Jacob Moore

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four marines were killed in a NATO military training exercise Friday in Norway. The crash happened during a training flight south of Bodo in support of Exercise Cold Response.

The victims included Cpl. Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. The Boyd County High School graduate enlisted in the U.S. Marines in August 2018. He was stationed in North Carolina.

His decorations include the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

Join us at 6 p.m. Tuesday on WSAZ NewsChannel 3 when we’ll sit down with Jacob’s family, taking a look at his life and legacy and the message they want to share about his memory.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ATV accident sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning.
Two hospitalized in ATV crash
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Saturday evening.
Death investigation underway
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
Police: two shot after argument inside bar
The 12th Street (green) bridge carrying US 23S/US 52 across the Ohio River from Ohio to...
Bridge to Ashland, Rt. 52 East reopens following tractor-tractor crash
Crews worked for several hours to get the blaze under control and clear up debris.
Semi-truck fire closes down U.S. 35

Latest News

The fairgrounds will be made available for county agencies and groups if there's another...
COVID-19 funding grant given to Lawrence County, Ohio Fair board
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Vaccine center shutting down soon
The fairgrounds will be made available for county agencies and groups if there's another...
COVID-19 funding given to Lawrence County, Ohio fair board
Taking in the Gazillion Bubble Show at Dollywood
Taking in the Gazillion Bubble Show at Dollywood