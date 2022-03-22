Honoring Cpl. Jacob Moore

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four marines were killed in a NATO military training exercise Friday in Norway. The crash happened during a training flight south of Bodo in support of Exercise Cold Response.

The victims included Cpl. Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. The Boyd County High School graduate enlisted in the U.S. Marines in August 2018. He was stationed in North Carolina.

His decorations include the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Medal.

