Jury selection to begin in trial against man accused in CPD officer’s death

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motion for a change of venue in the trial against the man accused of killing a Charleston Police Officer was put on hold Tuesday.

The judge issued an abeyance order after hearing testimony in the request for a change of venue due to the wide media coverage of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson’s death.

The judge set a date of March 28 at 9 a.m. for when jury selection process in the trial against Joshua Phillips will begin.

During the virtual hearing Tuesday, the defense directed questions to Bryan Edelman, a consultant with the company Trial Innovations.

Edelman presented what he called an analysis of media coverage pertaining to the case.

According to Edelman, the survey discovered 43 newspaper articles about Phillips and the shooting on December 1, 2020 that killed Officer Johnson as well as 129 television news stories.

Edelman also pointed to information about the case that can be found on social media, including content and discussion of Phillips’ guilt.

In its’ push for a change of venue, the defense also mentioned Cassie Johnson’s 18-minute funeral procession that was livestreamed across several platforms as well as ‘emotional tribute’ videos that received thousands of shares and views across social media.

In an attempt to prove the need for the motion, the defense said there are clear hostile sentiments against Phillips in Kanawha County.

The defense and Edelman said Phillips has been described as a repeat offender with a criminal background and history of drug abuse.

Tuesday, the State argued that the analysis done by the defense’s hired company wasn’t a good estimate of the entire county because only about 400 people completed the survey.

85 percent of that 400 surveyed by the company said they had read, seen, or heard about the case. 77 percent of 400 said they believed the defendant was guilty.

Ultimately, the judge decided to put the motion ‘on hold’ and move forward with voir dire. The judge and attorneys for both sides will ask potential jurors questions to determine if they are competent and suitable to serve in the case.

For previous coverage, tap the link below:

Man accused in CPD officer’s line of duty death appears in court

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.