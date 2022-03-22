Man arrested, accused of choking woman

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man took off when sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic fight Monday evening.

When they arrived at the home in Danese, Fayette County deputies say they were met outside by a victim whose neck was visibly red.

The woman told deputies she had been choked.

Around that time, deputies say Kenneth Spade, 52, of Danese took off from the home.

Shortly after, Danese was arrested and charged with the felony offense of strangulation as well as domestic battery and obstruction.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has not released any further details.

