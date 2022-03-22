Man arrested on drug charges

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges, including drug trafficking, after investigators seized heroin and fentanyl worth nearly $13,600 on the streets.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department and Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 2300 block of 17th Street in Portsmouth.

Among the evidence officers seized were about 136 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl, digital scales, $1,312 cash, and two firearms.

Jason Cortez Bolden-Lisath, 46, faces drug possession and trafficking charges and having a weapon while under disability.

Investigators say a 32-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on an outstanding probation violation.

Bolden-Lisath is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Portsmouth Municipal Court. More charges are possible after the case is forwarded to a grand jury.

