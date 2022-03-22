Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charges

Jason Cortez Bolden-Lisath, 46, faces possession and drug trafficking charges and having a...
Jason Cortez Bolden-Lisath, 46, faces possession and drug trafficking charges and having a weapon while under disability after his arrest in Portsmouth, Ohio.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges, including drug trafficking, after investigators seized heroin and fentanyl worth nearly $13,600 on the streets.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department and Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 2300 block of 17th Street in Portsmouth.

Among the evidence officers seized were about 136 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl, digital scales, $1,312 cash, and two firearms.

Jason Cortez Bolden-Lisath, 46, faces drug possession and trafficking charges and having a weapon while under disability.

Investigators say a 32-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on an outstanding probation violation.

Bolden-Lisath is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Portsmouth Municipal Court. More charges are possible after the case is forwarded to a grand jury.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12th Street (green) bridge carrying US 23S/US 52 across the Ohio River from Ohio to...
Bridge to Ashland, Rt. 52 East reopens following tractor-tractor crash
Early morning pursuit ends with one man under arrest.
One arrested after police pursuit
The southbound lanes of Rt. 35 are closed early Monday morning after two semis crashed.
Rt. 35 closed after two semis crash
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash
Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.
Honoring Cpl. Jacob Moore

Latest News

Residents concerned about new jail location
Residents concerned about new jail location
Charleston fire
Vacant house fire in Charleston
Troopers say an argument broke out along New Camp Road
Troopers searching for suspect in shooting investigation
Commissioners say to avoid raising property taxes, they've put a half-a-percent sales tax levy...
Residents concerned over proposed location of new jail