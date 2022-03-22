Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison after accidental shooting killed child

Donald Platt, 37, was sentenced in Athens County Common Pleas Court in Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man was sentenced Tuesday to at least four years in prison after his son got ahold of a loaded gun and accidentally shot another child to death.

Donald Platt, 37, was sentenced in Athens County Common Pleas Court, according to county Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.

Platt had been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children connected to the death of an 11-year-old child by Platt’s son, who was in his early teens at the time.

In a release, Blackburn said Platt had left a loaded unsecured firearm in the home in March 2021 when the young boy, Eli Spangler, was accidentally shot and killed.

“This case was not about gun ownership,” Blackburn said in the release. “It was about responsible gun ownership.”

