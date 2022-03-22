New budget approved for city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston city leaders on Monday night approved their budget for the next fiscal year.

Going into effect July 1, the budget will not create any new taxes or cut or eliminate any essential city services, according to a city news release.

Furthermore, according to the release, the budget:

- Does not eliminate any positions or make cuts to overtime—including police, fire, and public works

- Does not change any funding to employee or retiree healthcare coverage

- Allows for the purchase of critical machinery and equipment, including 15 Interceptor SUVs for the Charleston Police Department, one ladder truck for the Charleston Fire Department, one pumper truck for the Charleston Fire Department, one ambulance for the Charleston Fire Department, four packer trucks for the Refuse Department, and four leaf machines for the Streets Department

- Includes a seven percent cost-of-living adjustment for all city employees, including police and fire

- Includes the highest initial demolition budget on record—$500,000—to more adequately address dilapidated and abandoned structures

- Includes a $3 million paving budget—for the fourth year in a row

- Adds two positions in the City Collector’s Office to better serve local businesses, including a Small Business Liaison

“It was a priority to me, in this budget, to provide cost of living pay increases for all employees and I want to thank City Council for making it one of their priorities as well,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in the release.

