Ohio Valley Conference considers expansion

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) is considering expansion. Currently, eight schools make up the OVC; Coal Grove, South Point, Rock Hill, Fairland, and Chesapeake have been members since the 1950s. Ironton, Gallia Academy and Portsmouth joined in the 2010s

The league has a long history that dates back to 1954. Former members include Wheelersburg, Oak Hill, Ironton St. Joe, Symmes Valley, Buffalo-Wayne, Ceredo-Kenova, Wayne, and River Valley.

“Just about every school in this area has at one point or another been part of the OVC,” said OVC President Sam Gue.

On Monday, Gue posted a notice on social media, alerting local schools that the OVC is considering expansion and that anyone who would like to join should contact the league.

“If you’re interested in that, just send a letter of interest. That won’t mean that it’s a done deal or any stretch of the imagination,” Gue said.

Depending on what schools might toss their name in the hat, Gue says enrollment size, level of competition and proximity to current members will weigh heavily in the decision-making process. He hopes that one day, the conference might be able to split into two separate divisions which intrigues a couple of current football coaches.

“It opens up the opportunity for more non-league play, a little more variety to the schedule,” said Chesapeake Head Football Coach Todd Knipp.

“I think it just makes sense with the playoff expansion. With two divisions, typically you have a smaller league schedule which would allow you to schedule out of conference games a little bit tougher,” said Ironton Head Football Coach Trevon Pendleton.

Gue says nothing is set in stone, and this is a way for the league to see what schools might be interested. Many schools in the region already belong to a conference, and if they choose to stay where they are, Gue says that is OK.

“We know the value of sports on kids’ lives. We’re just doing all that we can to help kids enjoy their experience in high school and look to provide them with experiences after high school,” Gue said.

“It’s gone on for a long time and I hear parents and grandparents talk about that all the time. Their kids get an opportunity to live it,” said Coach Knipp.

Gue hopes to have received letters of interest from nearby schools by May 1 so that the league and its athletic directors can begin discussions during the summer months.

