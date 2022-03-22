Advertisement

One arrested after police pursuit

Early morning pursuit ends with one man under arrest.
Early morning pursuit ends with one man under arrest.(WAFF)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CABELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ) - One man is under arrest after a police pursuit in Cabell County early Tuesday morning.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers tell us the pursuit started on Route 60 in Barboursville around 2:40 a.m., continued onto Alternate Route 10 and ended near Hughes Branch.

No one was hurt. Dispatcher tell us the vehicle was towed from the scene and the driver was arrested.

There is no word on what started the pursuit, or charges the driver is facing.

