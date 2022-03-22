Advertisement

Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you're exposed to too much for too long.(Source: Pfizer/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is voluntarily recalling its blood pressure drug Accuretic because there’s too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines.

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you’re exposed to too much for too long.

Though there haven’t been reports of anything happening to people who’ve taken this medication, Pfizer is recalling it just in case.

The recall includes the brand name and two generics. More details are available on Pfizer’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12th Street (green) bridge carrying US 23S/US 52 across the Ohio River from Ohio to...
Bridge to Ashland, Rt. 52 East reopens following tractor-tractor crash
The southbound lanes of Rt. 35 are closed early Monday morning after two semis crashed.
Rt. 35 closed after two semis crash
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
Police: two shot after argument inside bar
generic graphic
Search for missing miner in Kentucky

Latest News

Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t...
Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
Jackson says she's a judge who comes from practice
Coal mining accident
Update: Officials release cause of death for Harlan County miner killed in roof collapse
Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t...
Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson talks about her role in her Supreme Court nomination hearing on...
LIVE: Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation