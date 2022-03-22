Putnam County Health Department names new Medical Director and Health Officer

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Health Department announced its new Medical Director and Health Officer Tuesday morning.

Samia Turner, MD, will assume the new leadership role for Putnam County effective April 1, 2022.

Reporting to the Putnam County Board of Health and working in tandem with the Health Department’s Executive Director, a release states Dr. Turner will play a vital role in continuing the organization’s mission of protecting and educating the community through public health programs, partnerships and initiatives.

Turner’s responsibilities will include medical oversight of the county’s health protection programs; clinical supervision of physicians and allied health professionals in the county; administration of public health policy, rules and regulations; being an advisor to the community with regard to public health matters and emergencies; collection and analysis of population health data; and preparation of a variety of documents and reports.

“I am grateful for the honor to serve my community as the Health Officer for Putnam County,” says Dr. Turner. “I look forward to continuing the goals set forth and growing the services we can offer our partners in health.”

Turner is a board-certified family medicine physician who brings more than ten years of clinical healthcare experience to her role with the health department. She is the current owner and Medical Director for Turner Medical and Almost Heaven Spa in Cross Lanes.

Turner established the full-service medical spa in 2007 and will maintain her practice there while serving in the capacity of Health Officer and Medical Director for Putnam County.

Turner’s professional background has also included family medicine practice engagements at Cabin Creek Health Systems in Sissonville. Dr. Turner specialized in the medical management of chronic diseases, minimally invasive procedures and pain disorders for patients.

Dr. Turner received her medical degree and completed family medicine residency training at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington. She served her intern year of family medicine training at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver.

