Residents concerned over proposed location of new jail

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Plans to build a new jail in Lawrence County, Ohio are no secret.

WSAZ first reported on that back in November when the county was awarded $16.8 million dollars in grant money from the state.

But while a proposed sales tax levy is on the ballot to help fund jail operations, it’s not what has residents voicing their opinions.

“First and foremost, we are not against a new jail facility within the city limits of Ironton,” said Mary Williams who has lived on South 5th Street her whole life.

Williams recognizes the desperate need Lawrence County has for a new jail.

While she supports plans to build a new jail, the location chosen by commissioners, the old Lombard building, has her and neighbors alike very worried.

“That is right in the middle of a residential neighborhood,” Williams said. “Kids still use that playground.”

Tuesday morning, she spoke to the county commissioners about the concerns those living in that area have.

“My goodness, the traffic will be unbelievable,” Williams told WSAZ. “You have a 200 bed facility. You’re going to have all that that goes with 200 inmates. Visitors, attorneys, just all kinds of people.”

Commissioners say this is the closest the county has been to making the new jail a reality, adding they don’t oppose the idea to re-locate the new jail.

“At the end of the day, we have to have a suitable piece of property to build the jail to move it to before we can say that we can change course and change plans,” said Commissioner Colton Copley.

Commissioners say to avoid raising property taxes, they’ve put a half-a-percent sales tax levy on the May primary ballot, which they hope will help fund the jail’s operations for years to come.

“Anyone traveling through, anyone coming over from Kentucky or West Virginia buying goods in our county would help pay for the jail and not just the citizens who own property in Lawrence County,” Copley said.

The commissioners tell us that half-percent sales tax increase would not apply to any groceries, gas, or sales-tax free weekends families often take advantage of before they send their kids back to school.

Commissioner DeAnna Holliday told WSAZ back in January the sales tax increase would bring in $3 million into the county each year.

