Search for escaped inmate in Boone County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate that escaped from custody in Madison Tuesday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape.

Sheriff Chad Barker says Hughes original charge was delivery of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office says there is no reason to believe Hughes is armed.

Further information has not been released.

