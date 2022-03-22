Advertisement

Search for escaped inmate in Boone County

According to the sheriff's office, Hughes escaped police custody in Madison, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate that escaped from custody in Madison Tuesday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape.

Sheriff Chad Barker says Hughes original charge was delivery of a controlled substance.

The sheriff’s office says there is no reason to believe Hughes is armed.

Further information has not been released.

