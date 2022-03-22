Advertisement

Spring first half of week ahead

The equinox has ushered in some nice weather!
Spring Flower Fest
Spring Flower Fest(Source: Callaway Resort & Gardens)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Spring arrived on Sunday morning and the first full day of the season of rebirth turned into a gem. Monday started crisp and chilly in the 30s before warming sunshine boosted highs into the 70s. Now we look ahead to an equally warm, less bright Tuesday and then some early April-like showers on Wednesday. By Friday through the weekend a taste of redbud winter will be incoming. That means as the redbud join the ornamental pear trees with their emerging color a spell of dam and chilly weather is set to invade. The S word as in snow is even being bantered around for the weekend.

Tuesday will start with a red sky as high clouds refract the first light of day. School bell readings will range thru the 40s (some 30s in sheltered rural areas). Then a  partly cloudy and hazy day will ensue with afternoon highs in the 70s. Clouds will increase during the afternoon with rain showers later at night.

Wednesday showers will be in sporadic waves followed by drier and cooler air on Thursday. 70 degree temperature’s on Wednesday will slide into the low 60s Thursday then be stuck in the 40s by day and in time the 30s at night into the weekend.

New rain showers on Saturday could be mixed with wet snow!

