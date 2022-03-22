Spring thunder day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The season of rebirth has turned warm and dry as high pressure protects the region from the storm pattern on the Plains and in the Deep South. Those areas are braving everything from severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to snow and howling winds. That same storm system will send a wave of moisture our way on Wednesday and with it will come the first risk of thunder this season.

Overnight rains will linger through the morning school bell, so construction workers will find the going a bit sloppy to start on Wednesday. As those first showers move away, they will be followed by a breaking cloud pattern from mid morning into early afternoon. The sun may sheepishly shine thru the cloud deck as temperatures aim for the 70s.

By late afternoon an arriving cold front will spawn new showers and this time thunderstorms. So a wet start to the day may well end equally wet but with some gusty rain and thunder thrown in for good measure. Since it is spring, the notion of a spot street flood or quick power hit from a strong wind gust will be closely monitored. The window for the gustiest wind would be late afternoon from the school bell until early evening at dusk.

Cooler, drier air will follow Thursday with clouds and temperatures mainly in the 50s.

Friday starts a trend back to late winter weather as temperatures stay in the 40s with a few rain showers. When weekend highs hover near 40 and lows dip to 29 the risk of snow showers leaving behind a coating will be real.

