Advertisement

Supporting your pet’s health and development

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

According to a recent poll by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals, nearly 1 in 5 households got a car or dog since the beginning of the pandemic.

Adopting a pet is exciting, but can come with a lot of questions.

Dr. Staci Scolavino, the medical communications manager of nutrition at Virbac, joined Susan on Studio 3 to give viewers answers.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12th Street (green) bridge carrying US 23S/US 52 across the Ohio River from Ohio to...
Bridge to Ashland, Rt. 52 East reopens following tractor-tractor crash
The southbound lanes of Rt. 35 are closed early Monday morning after two semis crashed.
Rt. 35 closed after two semis crash
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash
Early morning pursuit ends with one man under arrest.
One arrested after police pursuit
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
Police: two shot after argument inside bar

Latest News

Personality traits to get the job
Personality traits to get the job
Spruce up for spring
Spruce up for spring
Blood drive in Charleston with American Red Cross
Blood drive in Charleston with American Red Cross
Style predictions and skin secrets for Oscars
Style predictions and skin secrets for Oscars