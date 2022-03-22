Advertisement

Troopers searching for suspect in shooting investigation

Troopers say an argument broke out along New Camp Road
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in the South Williamson community of Pike County Monday.

Troopers say an argument broke out between Jimmy Crabtree and Phillip May along New Camp Road and Crabtree shot May.

They say May was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There’s no word on whether charges will be filed against Crabtree.

