Troopers searching for suspect in shooting investigation

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in the South Williamson community of Pike County Monday.

Troopers say an argument broke out between Jimmy Crabtree and Phillip May along New Camp Road and Crabtree shot May.

They say May was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There’s no word on whether charges will be filed against Crabtree.



Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.