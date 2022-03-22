Advertisement

Truck flips during crash

The crash Tuesday morning happened in the 5300 block of Sissonville Drive.
The crash Tuesday morning happened in the 5300 block of Sissonville Drive.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of a truck Tuesday morning following a crash in the 5300 block of Sissonville Drive.

Officials on the scene say the driver of the pickup truck was traveling south when they lost control.

The truck landed on its side.

When the truck flipped, the truck hit several pipes alongside the road, officials report.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

No further information has been released.

