Truck flips during crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of a truck Tuesday morning following a crash in the 5300 block of Sissonville Drive.

Officials on the scene say the driver of the pickup truck was traveling south when they lost control.

The truck landed on its side.

When the truck flipped, the truck hit several pipes alongside the road, officials report.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

No further information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.