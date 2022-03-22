UK’s Tshiebwe is named finalist for POY

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who leads the country in rebounding, was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Tshiebwe not only averaged a double-double but did so with a considerable margin -- averaging a team-best 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game. He is the first Division I player who averaged at least 15.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds per game since Drake’s Lewis Lloyd and Alcorn State’s Larry Smith each did during the 1979-80 season, and the first major-conference player who averaged at least 16.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds for a season since Bill Walton at UCLA in 1972-73. He became the first Wildcat to do it since Bob Burrow tallied 19.1 points and 17.7 rebounds per game in 1954-55.

He is joined on the finalist list by Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) and Keegan Murray (Iowa).

A fan vote will account for 5% of the voting. Voting ends at 6 p.m. EDT on March 29 and fans are limited to one vote per day. Fans can vote at www.naismithfavorite.com or on Twitter (@MarchMadness and @naismithtrophy) to cast their ballot.

The winner will be announced at the Final Four in New Orleans on April 3.

