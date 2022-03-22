Advertisement

Vaccine center shutting down soon

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – With another sign of the pandemic easing its grip, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department announced Monday that it will shut down its COVID-19 vaccine center by the end of this week.

The health department said that at its peak, the vaccine center delivered more than 1,000 vaccines a day in two different storefronts at the Huntington Mall.

They cite a transition in COVID response and adjusting to better serve the community as reasons for the adjustment.

But that doesn’t mean you won’t have a place to get a shot. Vaccination efforts will continue at local pharmacies and vaccine clinics throughout the area.

The last day for the vaccine center is this Saturday.

