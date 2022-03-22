Advertisement

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she has tested positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Psaki tweeted that she took a test in preparation for Wednesday’s trip and it came back positive.

She said she will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.

