Advertisement

WSAZ Sports talks with new Herd Athletics Director

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Christian Spears has wasted no time hitting the ground running in his new position as Marshall Athletics Director. He officially started on March 14th and he took the time to sit down with WSAZ-TV Sports. He talked about the proposed baseball stadium, the pending move to the Sun Belt Conference, and the extension for Marshall basketball coach Dan D’Antoni.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ATV accident sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning.
Two hospitalized in ATV crash
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Saturday evening.
Death investigation underway
The shooting happened early Sunday morning.
Police: two shot after argument inside bar
The 12th Street (green) bridge carrying US 23S/US 52 across the Ohio River from Ohio to...
Bridge to Ashland, Rt. 52 East reopens following tractor-tractor crash
Crews worked for several hours to get the blaze under control and clear up debris.
Semi-truck fire closes down U.S. 35

Latest News

Herd's new Athletic Director ready for the challenge
Herd's new Athletic Director ready for the challenge
Deshaun Watson - NFL quarterback
‘We are confident in Deshaun’: Watson trade to Cleveland Browns now official
Poca wins Class AA title
Poca beats Bluefield Saturday afternoon in Charleston
Poca wins Class AA title