WSAZ Sports talks with new Herd Athletics Director

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Christian Spears has wasted no time hitting the ground running in his new position as Marshall Athletics Director. He officially started on March 14th and he took the time to sit down with WSAZ-TV Sports. He talked about the proposed baseball stadium, the pending move to the Sun Belt Conference, and the extension for Marshall basketball coach Dan D’Antoni.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.