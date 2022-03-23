Abandoned home goes up in flames

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire erupted Tuesday afternoon on Charleston’s West Side, taking down a home and spreading onto the hillside.

It happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Leon and Pansy Drive. No one was injured, and the Charleston Fire Department got everything under control.

“It was a severe fire. The only exposure was the woods which we took care of quickly, found nobody inside the home and no injuries to the firefighters,” said David Wagoner, assistant chief at the Charleston Fire Department.

With no driveway, sidewalks, trash everywhere, and up a steep hill, the fire created all sorts of challenges.

“It’s unkept, it was an unoccupied vacant home, no utilities. It appears to be people dumping trash on it for some time,” Wagoner said.

He added that fire marshals checked out the scene, and it’s too early to say just how the fire started.

However, looking at the home, he’s not surprised the house caught ablaze.

Wagoner said this type of fire is something they’re all too familiar with -- an abandoned house that no one is caring for.

“We’ve been to plenty of fires in this neighborhood over the years,” he said. “It’s a little bit out of the way. That’s probably why the fire got so intense in the middle of the day. There’s just not a whole lot of traffic up here.”

