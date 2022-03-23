Advertisement

Applications being taken for Huntington’s Project Shine

Around 1,600 volunteers from all over the country will be helping rehabilitate homes in Huntington this summer.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A program that began in Huntington last summer with the goal of revitalizing the city is now looking for more homes to spruce up.

The city began taking applications Tuesday for Project Shine. Applications will be accepted through April 28.

At his State of the City address last month, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced Project Shine will continue this year after a successful debut in 2021, when more than 900 volunteers from all over the country rehabilitated more than 100 homes in the Highlawn, Fairfield, and West End neighborhoods.

Ben Newhouse, the city’s community development specialist, says this year they’re taking applications from homeowners all over the city.

He says the program is geared toward seniors and people with disabilities and low incomes.

“Family may have come and gone, or they’ve got medical problems, and COVID has been hard on a lot of people,” Newhouse said.

The type of work includes everything from maintenance on walls and roofs to building wheelchair ramps.

Newhouse says this year, around 1,600 volunteers have signed up to volunteer with the program. He says the city sees a big economic benefit from the project.

“They buy materials here, they rent vehicles, everything and anything to accomplish their goal, and that is to help someone in need,” he said.

Work is expected to begin June 12 and go through July 13. While they’re here, volunteers will be sleeping at churches and schools.

If you’re interested in applying or learning more, click or tap here.

