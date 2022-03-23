Advertisement

Crews fight house fire; one taken to hospital

Huntington Fire Department crews fight a house fire in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Huntington Fire Department crews fight a house fire in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington firefighters are on the scene of a house fire late Tuesday night in the city’s west end that sent one person to the hospital with smoke inhalation, firefighters tell our crew there.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. near an alley between the 900 block of Virginia and Washington avenues.

Several neighbors reported hearing explosion-like sounds. One neighbor ran next door to make sure the occupants got out OK.

One resident across the Ohio River in Lawrence County, Ohio, reported seeing flames and hearing explosions.

The cause is unknown at this time, but the fire marshal has arrived to investigate.

