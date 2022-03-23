Advertisement

Firefighter/EMT passes away in line of duty

Edward Long had served with the Portsmouth Fire Department since March 1995.
Edward Long had served with the Portsmouth Fire Department since March 1995.(Portsmouth Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A Portsmouth Fire Department firefighter and EMT died Tuesday in the line of duty.

The fire department shared the news of Edward Long’s passing on its social media. According to the post, Long became unresponsive while returning from a call Tuesday morning. He was taken to SOMC where he later died.

Long had served with the fire department since March 1995. He his survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Firefighters say Long will be remembered for many fine qualities, including the pride he took caring for his truck, his talent as a storyteller, and his love for his family.

“As much as we hurt right now, we can only imagine the pain his family is feeling. We ask that you keep his family and all that knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers in difficult days ahead,” the fire department posted.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced later.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12th Street (green) bridge carrying US 23S/US 52 across the Ohio River from Ohio to...
Bridge to Ashland, Rt. 52 East reopens following tractor-tractor crash
Early morning pursuit ends with one man under arrest.
One arrested after police pursuit
The southbound lanes of Rt. 35 are closed early Monday morning after two semis crashed.
Rt. 35 closed after two semis crash
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash
Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.
Honoring Cpl. Jacob Moore

Latest News

Abandoned Charleston home caught on fire Tuesday afternoon
Abandoned home goes up in flames
Lightning during storm on dark summer night.
Spring Storm Day ahead
Around 1,600 volunteers from all over the country will be helping rehabilitate homes in...
Applications being taken for Huntington’s Project Shine
Around 1,600 volunteers from all over the country will be helping rehabilitate homes in...
Applications being taken for Huntington's Project Shine