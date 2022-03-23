Advertisement

Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them then described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body.

On Tuesday, a judge also rejected defense lawyers’ requests that the media be excluded from a hearing later this week at which the teens will seek to be tried in the juvenile system rather than in adult court.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

Her body was found Nov. 3. Court documents indicate Graber was found under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties

According to KCRG, Graber had more than 15 years of experience in the classroom. She most recently taught Spanish at Fairfield High School where she’d worked since 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KCRG contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officers say Jerome Jenkins, of Prestonsburg, died in that crash after his truck was hit by the...
Name released in US 23 fatal crash
Early morning pursuit ends with one man under arrest.
One arrested after police pursuit
According to the sheriff's office, Hughes escaped police custody in Madison, West Virginia.
Escaped inmate found
Edward Long had served with the Portsmouth Fire Department since March 1995.
Firefighter/EMT passes away in line of duty
Huntington Fire Department crews fight a house fire in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Crews fight house fire; one taken to hospital

Latest News

A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Jackson Ohio hail
Send us your weather photos/videos
Jackson Ohio hail
Hail storm in Jackson, Ohio
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say nearly $24,000 worth of cocaine was seized during a...
Man faces drug charges after traffic stop