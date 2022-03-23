Advertisement

Man faces drug charges after traffic stop

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say nearly $24,000 worth of cocaine was seized during a...
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say nearly $24,000 worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop in Scioto County.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Scioto County netted nearly $24,000 worth of cocaine, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the incident happened March 12 on state Route 823 when the driver was pulled over for a marked lanes violation.

Dennis Jones, 50, of Huntington, a passenger in the SUV, was arrested and charged with drug possession and trafficking, troopers say.

A K-9 unit helped lead troopers to 264 grams of cocaine worth about $23,760, according to an OSHP release. The drugs were found in a bag on the rear floor of the SUV.

If convicted, Jones faces up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine. He was taken to the Scioto County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say Jerome Jenkins, of Prestonsburg, died in that crash after his truck was hit by the...
Name released in US 23 fatal crash
Early morning pursuit ends with one man under arrest.
One arrested after police pursuit
According to the sheriff's office, Hughes escaped police custody in Madison, West Virginia.
Escaped inmate found
Edward Long had served with the Portsmouth Fire Department since March 1995.
Firefighter/EMT passes away in line of duty
Huntington Fire Department crews fight a house fire in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Crews fight house fire; one taken to hospital

Latest News

Jackson Ohio hail
Send us your weather photos/videos
Jackson Ohio hail
Hail storm in Jackson, Ohio
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Names released following deadly shooting in Pike County