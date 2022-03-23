Man faces drug charges after traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Scioto County netted nearly $24,000 worth of cocaine, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the incident happened March 12 on state Route 823 when the driver was pulled over for a marked lanes violation.

Dennis Jones, 50, of Huntington, a passenger in the SUV, was arrested and charged with drug possession and trafficking, troopers say.

A K-9 unit helped lead troopers to 264 grams of cocaine worth about $23,760, according to an OSHP release. The drugs were found in a bag on the rear floor of the SUV.

If convicted, Jones faces up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine. He was taken to the Scioto County Jail.

