Man from Michigan accused of 2021 murder booked into jail in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The second man arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in May of 2021 in Guyandotte has been booked into the Western Regional Jail.

Marcellas Mitchell, 29, of Garden City, Michigan was arrested March 12 in Detroit and was just extradited to Cabell County, W.Va.

Mitchell and Dakota Keaton, 23, of Huntington, each have been charged with two counts of murder.

Andrea L. Burnette, 35, of Huntington, and Terence Lamont Holmes, 48, of Cincinnati, died in a shooting in the 700 block of 5th Avenue.

The victims were found deceased from gunshot wounds May 10, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation revealed that Marcellas Cortez Mitchell was involved in a drug trafficking organization with included Burnette.

In the days leading up to Burnette’s murder, the criminal complaint states Mitchell accused Burnette of stealing money and drugs from him.

Detectives say witness statements along with digital and physical evidence indicates Keaton conspired with Mitchell to commit the murders of Burnette and Holmes.

