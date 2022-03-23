Names released following deadly shooting in Pike County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State police have released the names of the those who died following a shooting in the Stopover community of Pike County.

Two dead, one injured in shooting

According to KSP, Jaion Divins, 20 years old of Ohio and Lendin Ellis, 21 years old of Ohio were pronounced deceased at the scene by Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Divins and Ellis were found with fatal gunshot wounds at a home on Widows Branch Road Friday.

Additionally, a third individual suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, officials say.

