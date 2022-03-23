Nice spring weather no hold for days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Wednesday evening the storm risk from Wednesday was shifting into Northern West Virginia. With the setting sun the heat energy needed to fuel and maintain spring storms was slowly waning. While tornado warnings were issued for Athens Ohio and Wheeling WV, the wsaz.com region seems to have been skirted by the most severe conditions.

Still pockets of high winds and hail have disrupted many outdoor plans across the region. Street flooding is the only form of high water noted while winds of 50 miles per hour whipped tree branches around in towns like MacArthur Ohio, Whiteville WV and Pikeville Kentucky to name a few.

Looking ahead Thursday will feature a brisk fall-like breeze with temperatures mainly in the 50s. When the March sun pokes through the clouds the air will feel mild.

Friday into the weekend a chillier air mass invades and with it comes a long spell of cloud shrouded skies. Those clouds will produce some light rain showers by day and even snow showers at night. That chilled pattern will hold into early next week.

