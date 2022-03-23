Advertisement

Police release more information about double murder

Guyandotte murder investigation
Guyandotte murder investigation(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police say a double murder investigation from last May in the Guyandotte area was tied to a drug trafficking organization between West Virginia and Michigan, and one of the suspects has been returned to the area.

Officers made that announcement during a news conference Wednesday, which included the Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers.

Marcellas Mitchell, 29, of Garden City, Michigan, and Dakota Keaton, 23, of Huntington, both face two counts of murder in connection with the double shooting. Mitchell was arrested in the Detroit area and extradited back to Huntington on Tuesday.

Killed in the shooting were Andrea L. Burnette, 35, of Huntington, and Terence Lamont Holmes, 48, formerly of Cincinnati, who had been living in Huntington. The incident happened May 10, 2021, in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in the Guyandotte area. Police say both victims where shot inside a home.

“Based on our investigation, we believe both subjects to be part of a drug trafficking organization and the motive for these murders is tied to the sale of drugs in Huntington,” Huntington Police said in a release. “Mitchell had also had a personal relationship with Burnette just prior to the murders.”

Police say more charges are expected against both suspects. They also thanked the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the US Marshals Service, West Virginia State Police and their crime lab, the West Virginia Fusion Center, the FBI, the ATF and the Lawrence County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office.

