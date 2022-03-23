Portion of US 23 shut down following accident

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Southbound lanes of US 23 have been shut down Wednesday following an accident at the Kentucky 80 interchange, according to the Prestonsburg Police Department.

All traffic in the area should expect delays for the next several hours.

Chief Randy Woods says several vehicles were involved in the crash.

No information yet about injuries related to the crash.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

No further information has been released.

