Advertisement

Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland

A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.(MGM National Harbor)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXON HILL, Md. (Gray News) - A poker player is now a millionaire thanks to collecting the biggest jackpot in the history of the MGM National Harbor resort-casino.

Representatives with the property said a card player, John C., was able to get a seven-card straight flush while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker on Mar. 19, which resulted in a $3,040,756.80 jackpot.

The jackpot was piling up since the resort opened in 2016, according to MGM representatives, and it just crossed over the $3 million mark earlier this month.

No immediate word was given on what the lucky man was going to do with his jackpot winnings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say Jerome Jenkins, of Prestonsburg, died in the crash after his truck was hit by the...
Name released in deadly U.S. 23 crash
Early morning pursuit ends with one man under arrest.
One arrested after police pursuit
According to the sheriff's office, Hughes escaped police custody in Madison, West Virginia.
Escaped inmate found
Edward Long had served with the Portsmouth Fire Department since March 1995.
Firefighter/EMT passes away in line of duty
Huntington Fire Department crews fight a house fire in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Crews fight house fire; one taken to hospital

Latest News

The shooting occurred at a car show Saturday night at a community event in Dumas.
Man arrested in car show shooting that killed 1, wounded 26
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Looking at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort
Looking at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes
Liberty Utilities plans to lower customers' monthly bills
Liberty Utilities plans to lower customers’ monthly bills