Spring Storm Day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The season of rebirth turned warm and dry to start this week as high pressure bathed our region in the finery of spring. While we basked in 70 degree arid warmth, a new storm pattern has plagued the Plains and the Deep South with 2 days of severe weather. Those areas are braving everything from severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to howling winds. Among the hardest hit region near Dallas and through New Orleans. That same storm system will send a wave of moisture our way on Wednesday and with it will come the first risk of heavy thunder this season.

Overnight rains will linger through the morning school bell, so construction workers will find the going a bit damp to start on Wednesday. As those first showers move away, they will be followed by a breaking cloud pattern from mid morning into early afternoon. The sun will shine thru the cloud deck as temperatures aim for the 70s. Then after 3pm clouds will begin to tower to the heavens. The familiar spring cauliflower chunks of cumulus clouds will dot the western horizon as a line of broken thunderheads forms.

By late afternoon an arriving cold front will excite this wave of thunderstorms. Look for a few gusty hail storms to form in select communities. How large the hail grows and how strong the wind blows will be dependent on how warm the air gets in the afternoon and how strong the winds overhead blow.

Timing the afternoon storms may be near or just after the school bell so moms, dads and school superintendents will need to keep close tabs on the changing weather of early spring.

So a wet start to the day may well end equally wet but with some gusty rain and thunder thrown in for good measure. Since it is spring, the notion of a spot street flood or a few quick power hits from strong wind gusts will be closely monitored. The window for the gustiest wind would be late afternoon from the school bell until early evening at dusk.

Cooler, drier air will follow Thursday with clouds and temperatures mainly in the 50s.

Friday starts a trend back to late winter weather as temperatures stay in the 40s with a few rain showers. When weekend highs hover near 40 and lows dip to 29 the risk of snow showers leaving behind a coating will be real.

