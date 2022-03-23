“This is Ohio’s time” | Gov. DeWine delivers State of the State address

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Ohio Governor Mike Dewine is looking back at the state’s accomplishments over the past two years, all while looking ahead to future plans and investments-- with a special focus on southern Ohio.

Governor DeWine resumed his annual State of the State address Wednesday after a two-year hiatus at the Statehouse. He postponed and then cancelled his March 2020 speech because of the pandemic.

During his last State of the State address, DeWine asked the legislature and Ohioans to invest in things that would not have an immediate return. Wednesday, he said these investments are now building a firm foundation.

He cited a new law to expand insurance coverage of telehealth services that goes into effect Wednesday, investments in clean water with the fourth year of the H2Ohio program, and the continued work on the introduction of widespread broadband across the state.

He also plans to bolster support for law enforcement agencies and said, “While some people talk of defunding the police, we are doubling down on our support for law enforcement agencies,” earning him a standing ovation from the crowd.

“This is Ohio’s time,” DeWine said. “People are returning to the heartland because we have lower taxes, a good regulatory environment, a strong business climate, and a great quality of life.”

DeWine mentioned a $20 million dollar investment by Intel to build two new fabrication facilities that will make computer chips, calling a “game changer” for the state. The investment is expected to bring in around 3,000 direct Intel jobs, 7,000 construction jobs, and tens of thousands of indirect and support jobs.

He spoke directly to Ohio’s Appalachian region, with plans to “make long overdue investments in Appalachia”. DeWine said he will be working with local leaders to create investment programs and revitalize downtown areas so there is a secure foundation for economic development.

“This is now Appalachia’s time,” DeWine said.

He also addressed the state’s continued work at improving Ohio’s 75, soon to be 76 state parks, specifically mentioning Shawnee State Park in Scioto County.

DeWine hopes to increase access to mental health services, which was also a key talking point in his first State of the State address. While he said he was proud of the work that has been started, he believes it’s not enough.

“I see an Ohio that harnesses the innovative potential of our research colleges and universities to conduct strategic, cutting-edge research. An Ohio with fewer emergency room visits and where fewer Ohioans with mental illnesses are living on the streets. An Ohio where mental illness isn’t criminalized. lessening pressure on the criminal justices system,” said DeWine.

“We can create the opportunity for people with mental illness or addiction to build the skills to lead joyful, meaningful lives. And if we do, it will result in reduced community costs and more people working -- and contributing -- to the vitality of their communities.”

Governor DeWine also took time to note the success of the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. The legislature provided the funds to get the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, which was created by First Lady Fran DeWine in partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, started. Local communities also provide half of the money to operate the program in their counties.

“We know that a child’s brain is 80 percent developed by the time they turn three years of age,” Said DeWine. “So, these first years of development are so very important. Enrollment in the Imagination Library improves Kindergarten readiness and family literacy habits. And, no matter where you live in Ohio, your child is eligible.”

He left the crowd with a final inspirational message to close.

“The sun is coming up in Ohio, the wind is at our back, and together, we have the power to change the course of Ohio’s history. Ohio, this is our moment!”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.