Top five tips for breathing new life into your closet

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Stylist to the stars -- Megan Fox, Lori Harvey, and the Chainsmokers to name a few, Maeve Reilly is giving Studio 3 viewers a peek into her fashion closet with the scoop on the latest trends for spring and summer, and how to get them for less.

Maeve also shares her top five tips on what to keep, what to swap, and the best ways to store and breathe new life into your favorite pieces.

