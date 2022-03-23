Advertisement

Tornado watch issued for parts of the region

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tornado watches have been issued for several counties across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, the following West Virginia counties are under a tornado watch:

Boone, Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wayne, Wetzel, Wirt, and Wood.

According to the National Weather Service, the following Ohio counties are under a tornado watch:

Athens, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, and Vinton.

According to the National Weather Service, the following Kentucky counties are under a tornado watch:

Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Lawrence, Morgan, Greenup, Pike, Elliott, Johnson, Martin and Rowan.

Tornado Watch: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

