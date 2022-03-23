Wednesday’s Forecast | Potential for thunderstorms

WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher has a look at Wednesday’s forecast.

The rain of the morning is pushing east and things are settling down locally.

Seams of sunshine will eventually break in, helping to send the temperatures soaring to the 70s this afternoon.

We’re still in the midst of this large-scale storm system that has had a history of sparking severe weather in the Deep South this week.

As we go to the afternoon, a few bands of thunderstorms will develop, making use of that available storm energy provided by the still present humidity and the soaring warmth.

There is a ‘slight risk’ for severe weather, rather than just the ‘ordinary’ thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm potential (WSAZ)

This would primarily include gusty winds and small hail, but in this situation we can’t rule out an isolated tornado.

If you do decide to take advantage of these warm spring temperatures, take along our free weather app, which can help you in the case those spring storms spring up. By evening, a lot of this instability shifts eastward and we’ll see fading showers and improving skies. Temperatures will begin their long-advertised drop though, sinking to the 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday itself will be spent in a tug-o-war between clouds and sunshine. There will also be a few showers still out there, but most hours of the day will end up mainly dry.

Temperatures will hold mainly in the 50s Thursday, with some sneaking into the lower 60s.

The cold pool of air that’s arriving will only get more entrenched this weekend, with swirling clouds and patchy rain providing only part of the nuisance.

Temperatures now will struggle in the 30s and 40s from Friday through Sunday, with morning temperatures dropping to or below freezing on a couple different nights (Sunday night and Monday night). Gardeners take note-- this could be a doozy for those plants put in the ground a little too early. Be ready!

