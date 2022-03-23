Advertisement

Woman accused of transporting drugs from Ohio to W.Va. receives prison sentence

Telicia J. McClelland was convicted of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the first...
Telicia J. McClelland was convicted of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the first degree.(Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of trafficking drugs from Dayton, Ohio to Charleston, West Virginia will spend a mandatory minimum sentence of 11 years and a maximum period of 16.5 years in prison.

Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced Wednesday that Telicia J. McClelland, age 32, of Charleston, West Virginia, was recently sentenced to the maximum allowable sentence under Ohio law by Common Pleas Judge Margaret Evans.

Officials say when stopped by troopers for traffic violations, drugs were located in McClelland’s vehicle.

Troopers say the odor of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. They also say marijuana was found in the center cup holder and floorboard.  

Following a search of the vehicle, troopers discovered a loaded 9mm Ruger pistol and 894.6 grams of Methamphetamine that McClelland was trafficking from Dayton, Ohio to Charleston, West Virginia.  

McClelland was arrested at the scene.

