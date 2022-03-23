Advertisement

W.Va. Turnpike reopens after early morning crash

The crash happened on the W.Va. Turnpike about a mile south of the Sharon exit at mile marker...
The crash happened on the W.Va. Turnpike about a mile south of the Sharon exit at mile marker 78.5.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Scary moments Wednesday morning for a driver after crashing on the West Virginia Turnpike.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. about a mile south of the Sharon exit at mile marker 78.5.

The driver told state police he fell asleep at the wheel while going northbound.

The car left the road, went airborne and hit a retaining wall.

The driver was not injured.

All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike were back open for the early Wednesday morning traffic.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning pursuit ends with one man under arrest.
One arrested after police pursuit
According to the sheriff's office, Hughes escaped police custody in Madison, West Virginia.
Escaped inmate found
Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.
Honoring Cpl. Jacob Moore
Commissioners say to avoid raising property taxes, they've put a half-a-percent sales tax levy...
Residents concerned over proposed location of new jail
The crash Tuesday morning happened in the 5300 block of Sissonville Drive.
Truck flips during crash

Latest News

Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Putnam County Health Department names new Medical Director and Health Officer
Putnam County Health Department names new Medical Director and Health Officer
Huntington Fire Department crews fight a house fire in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Crews fight house fire; one taken to hospital
Abandoned Charleston home caught on fire Tuesday afternoon
Abandoned home goes up in flames