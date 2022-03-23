W.Va. Turnpike reopens after early morning crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Scary moments Wednesday morning for a driver after crashing on the West Virginia Turnpike.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. about a mile south of the Sharon exit at mile marker 78.5.

The driver told state police he fell asleep at the wheel while going northbound.

The car left the road, went airborne and hit a retaining wall.

The driver was not injured.

All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike were back open for the early Wednesday morning traffic.

