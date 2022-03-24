Chilled weekend preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The storms of Wednesday departed in time for a drying Thursday across the region. The near 80 degree highs from Wednesday that helped spawn the severe weather gave way to a more fall-like sky and feel to the air as highs managed to make the low 60s. Next season on tap is a return to late winter conditions this weekend.

Friday will dawn in a sea of clouds with a brisk west wind. temperatures will start near 40. The day will remain mostly cloudy with a passing sprinkle possible. Highs will struggle to 50. Friday night colder air will bleed in and with it comes the better chance of showers.

At first those showers will fall as light rain but in time the air will chill down and snow showers will join the fray. Saturday looks thoroughly nasty with grey skies and spokes of snow and rain showers. Don’t be surprised to see the grass and rooftops whitened at some point this weekend while the mountains pick up a few inches of snow in towns like Richwood, Elkins and Buckhannon. Climbing up the ladder in elevation snow will stack up as much as 10″ at Snowshoe as the last weekend of skiing features fresh powder.

Next week will start cold with some snow flurries possible before a mid week warm wave erases the chill. Mid week highs will aim for 70 again!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.