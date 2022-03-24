Coroner sees calls for service volume double in two years

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- The pandemic is to blame for many things -- from seeing a rise in overdoses, to overwhelmed hospitals, to overworked people.

It’s also partly to blame for the increase in calls the Boyd County Coroner’s Office has undertaken, but it may not be the main reason.

“Nobody wants to talk about death,” said Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond. “Death affects everybody.”

A total of 15 people work at the Boyd County Coroner’s Office, and they’re up to their necks in work.

“One case takes a deputy or me up to 10 hours to work,” Hammond said.

This week, the Boyd County Coroner’s Office is releasing their yearly numbers.

Just in 2021, the office responded to 688 calls. That’s up 115 percent since 2019.

In terms of open investigations, it’s an increase of more than 76 percent.

Hammond says his staff is overworked.

“We’re seeing increases all the way across the board, from cremations, to case loads, to overdoses,” he said.

Hammond isn’t blaming the increase on any one thing, but the pandemic and its ripple effect have had an impact, too.

“It’s completely turned our office upside down as far as how busy we are,” Hammond told WSAZ.

Hammond says the county is seeing an increase in service calls every year because more people, who aren’t from Boyd County, are dying in Boyd County.

“Those numbers jumped also for the simple fact of [Our Lady of] Bellefonte Hospital closing,” Hammond said. “When you shut down another hospital, everything comes into King’s Daughters, and King’s Daughters is at times overwhelmed with calls.”

A pandemic starting, and a neighboring county’s hospital shutting down, which Hammond says created the perfect storm.

The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says in 2021, they received 552 cremation requests and worked with 68 funeral homes in four different states to assist families with those requests.

