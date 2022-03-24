COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 128 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 24, 2022, there are currently 422 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,687 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Taylor County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 75-year old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, and a 90-year old male from Mercer County.

The state’s County Alert System map is green, indicating low infection rates.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

As of Thursday, there are 12,978 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

Right now, there are 193 COVID-19 positive West Virginians in the hospital, 48 have been admitted to the ICU and 30 are on ventilators.

The are currently two pediatric COVID-19 patients and one pediatric patient in the ICU.

490,002 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

56 percent of that population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

407,748 West Virginia have received at COVID-19 booster shot.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (25), Boone (1), Braxton (6), Brooke (5), Cabell (26), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (5), Gilmer (0), Grant (3), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (4), Hancock (3), Hardy (1), Harrison (17), Jackson (5), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (31), Lewis (1), Lincoln (5), Logan (6), Marion (14), Marshall (6), Mason (4), McDowell (9), Mercer (36), Mineral (1), Mingo (5), Monongalia (39), Monroe (1), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (5), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (10), Putnam (6), Raleigh (23), Randolph (8), Ritchie (3), Roane (2), Summers (7), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (4), Wayne (8), Webster (2), Wetzel (0), Wirt (0), Wood (14), Wyoming (8). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.