Advertisement

Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area

Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.(Denver Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium.

The fire broke out in the third-level at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday afternoon and burned at least six rows of seats in two sections.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the stadium, which seats more than 76,000 people.

No injuries were reported, and investigators have not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say Jerome Jenkins, of Prestonsburg, died in the crash after his truck was hit by the...
Name released in deadly U.S. 23 crash
generic graphic
Tornado Watch expires in the region
Huntington Fire Department crews fight a house fire in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Neighbors report hearing explosion-like sounds during house fire
Telicia J. McClelland was convicted of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the first...
Woman accused of transporting drugs from Ohio to W.Va. receives prison sentence
Edward Long had served with the Portsmouth Fire Department since March 1995.
Firefighter/EMT passes away in line of duty

Latest News

NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
WSAZ Investigates | Danger Above
WSAZ Investigates | Danger Above
WSAZ Investigates | Danger Above
WSAZ Investigates | Danger Above
Combat-wounded veteran receives mortgage-free home
Combat-wounded veteran receives mortgage-free home