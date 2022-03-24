Advertisement

Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A father found guilty of killing his infant son was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

Investigators said Beasley’s infant son, Zachary, was beaten to death in May 2020, according to WOIO.

Firefighters responded to the family’s apartment in May 2020 for reports of a 3-week-old baby that was having trouble breathing.

Paramedics took the infant to the hospital. He died from his injuries a week later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

Beasley was previously offered a plea deal on two separate occasions, but his lawyers rejected both offers, bringing the case to a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say Jerome Jenkins, of Prestonsburg, died in the crash after his truck was hit by the...
Name released in deadly U.S. 23 crash
generic graphic
Tornado Watch expires in the region
Huntington Fire Department crews fight a house fire in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Neighbors report hearing explosion-like sounds during house fire
Telicia J. McClelland was convicted of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the first...
Woman accused of transporting drugs from Ohio to W.Va. receives prison sentence
Edward Long had served with the Portsmouth Fire Department since March 1995.
Firefighter/EMT passes away in line of duty

Latest News

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Premature baby abandoned on hood of parked car in Connecticut
Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to...
Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to SCOTUS
This week, the Boyd County Coroner’s Office is releasing their yearly numbers.
Coroner sees calls for service volume double in two years
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia