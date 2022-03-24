Advertisement

Man arrested after drugs, pipe bombs found in vehicle

Litteral is currently lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center for public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a destructive device.(Rowan County Detention Center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) – Following up on a tip about a reckless driver on Rodburn Hollow Road, officers with the Morehead Police Department located pipe bombs inside a man’s vehicle.

Police say the tip came in around 12:11 p.m. March 23.

Officers found the suspected vehicle in Rodburn Park and made contact with the driver, Buffy Litteral, of Mount Sterling, Ky.

According to officials, Litteral appeared intoxicated.

After a police K-9 unit gave a positive indication of narcotics, the vehicle was searched.

Methamphetamine, pills, and paraphernalia were located along with a box containing five pipe bombs and bomb-making materials.

According to police, the bombs appeared to be live, fused, and capable of explosion.

Due to the nature of the explosives, Kentucky State Police bomb technicians, BATF, and the FBI were called to assist in defusing the materials.

BATF was able to dismantle the bombs and confirm the explosives were live and charged.

Litteral is currently lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center for public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a destructive device.

BATF and the FBI are investigating the explosives with possible federal charges pending in their investigation.

